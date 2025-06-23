HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman, 11-month-old son killed by kin over inter-caste marriage

Mon, 23 June 2025
Share:
16:58
Representational image
Representational image
A woman and her 11-month-old son were killed allegedly by her kin in Dholpur, Rajasthan, as she eloped and married a man outside her caste, police said on Monday. Twinkle (22) was found dead near an FCI godown while the body of her son Rudra was found near railway tracks June 17, they said. A slip found in a bag near the woman's body led the police to a mobile number, through which they contacted her husband Deepak, from Agra, who is currently residing in Madhya Pradesh. 

Police said Twinkle had eloped with Deepak around two years ago and the couple had been living in Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh. She had married Deepak against her famil's will, leading her minor brother and brother-in-law Mithun to plot the murder, they added. On June 15, her 16-year-old brother lured Twinkle from Hoshangabad under the pretext of visiting family and brought her to Dholpur by train. 

In Dholpur, Mithun met them and they took her to a secluded location. "The two then allegedly slit her throat with a blade and strangled her using a scarf. Subsequently, they also strangled the infant and placed his body on the railway tracks," a police officer said. Police arrested her the main accused her brother-in-law and apprehended her brother. 

Deputy Superintendent of Police Munesh Meena said Mithun was produced in a court on Monday and has been sent on two-day police custody while the minor was sent to a juvenile home. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Putin meets with Iranian foreign minister in Moscow
LIVE! Putin meets with Iranian foreign minister in Moscow

Iran's underground nuclear site at Fordow attacked again
Iran's underground nuclear site at Fordow attacked again

The US attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities has triggered fears of a wider regional conflict, with many leading countries and blocs calling for restraint.

Bypolls: AAP wins Guj, Punjab; Cong leads in Ker, TMC in WB
Bypolls: AAP wins Guj, Punjab; Cong leads in Ker, TMC in WB

The bypolls in five constituencies in four states were held on June 19.

1st TEST Updates: Rahul hits fifty; India go past 100
1st TEST Updates: Rahul hits fifty; India go past 100

Tension in Rajasthan town over objectionable Yoga Day post
Tension in Rajasthan town over objectionable Yoga Day post

The tension gripped the area after a man was arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable post about the Yoga Day, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD