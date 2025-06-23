HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US attack caused significant damage at Iran's nuclear site

Mon, 23 June 2025
Share:
16:14
Iranian Army commander-in-chief attends a meeting
Iranian Army commander-in-chief attends a meeting
The US bombing likely caused "very significant damage' to the underground parts of Iran's Fordow nuclear site buried deep in a mountain, according to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, CNN reports.

"Given the explosive payload utilized, and the extreme vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred," Rafael Grossi told the IAEA's board of governors on Monday.

However, he cautioned that no group, including the IAEA, is currently able to fully assess the underground damage at Fordow.

The US struck the site early Sunday morning, using six B-2 bombers to drop 12 "bunker-buster' bombs on Fordow, each weighing around 30,000 pounds.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Putin meets with Iranian foreign minister in Moscow
LIVE! Putin meets with Iranian foreign minister in Moscow

Iran's underground nuclear site at Fordow attacked again
Iran's underground nuclear site at Fordow attacked again

The US attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities has triggered fears of a wider regional conflict, with many leading countries and blocs calling for restraint.

Bypolls: AAP wins Guj, Punjab; Cong leads in Ker, TMC in WB
Bypolls: AAP wins Guj, Punjab; Cong leads in Ker, TMC in WB

The bypolls in five constituencies in four states were held on June 19.

1st TEST Updates: Rahul hits fifty; India go past 100
1st TEST Updates: Rahul hits fifty; India go past 100

Tension in Rajasthan town over objectionable Yoga Day post
Tension in Rajasthan town over objectionable Yoga Day post

The tension gripped the area after a man was arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable post about the Yoga Day, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD