Successfully thwarted Iranian attack: Qatar

23:37

Qatar on Monday strongly condemned Iran's missile strike targeting the Al Udeid Air Base, which houses American and allied forces, but confirmed that no casualties occurred in the attack, reported the Associated Press.





In a swift statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said the country 'condemns the attack that targeted Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard', and reassured that Qatari air defenses successfully intercepted the incoming missiles.





The statement further emphasised that Qatar would intensify diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and work toward 'a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue'.





Al Udeid Air Base, located southwest of Doha, is a critical hub for US and coalition operations in the Middle East. It hosts the Combined Air Operations Center, which oversees air missions across the region, and the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, the largest of its kind globally. -- Agencies





IMAGE: Traces are seen in the sky after Iran's armed forces say they targeted The Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, as seen from Doha, Qatar, on June 23, 2025. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters