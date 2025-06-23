HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Successfully thwarted Iranian attack: Qatar

Mon, 23 June 2025
23:37
image
Qatar on Monday strongly condemned Iran's missile strike targeting the Al Udeid Air Base, which houses American and allied forces, but confirmed that no casualties occurred in the attack, reported the Associated Press.

In a swift statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said the country 'condemns the attack that targeted Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard', and reassured that Qatari air defenses successfully intercepted the incoming missiles.

The statement further emphasised that Qatar would intensify diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and work toward 'a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue'.

Al Udeid Air Base, located southwest of Doha, is a critical hub for US and coalition operations in the Middle East. It hosts the Combined Air Operations Center, which oversees air missions across the region, and the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, the largest of its kind globally.    -- Agencies

IMAGE: Traces are seen in the sky after Iran's armed forces say they targeted The Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, as seen from Doha, Qatar, on June 23, 2025. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

TOP STORIES

Iran attacks US military bases in Qatar, Iraq
Iran attacks US military bases in Qatar, Iraq

Iran on Monday launched missile strikes on United States military installations in Qatar and Iraq, in a sharp escalation following the American bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

Passengers, crew on AI London-Mumbai flight fall sick
Passengers, crew on AI London-Mumbai flight fall sick

As many as five passengers and two crew members onboard an Air India flight from London fell sick on Monday when the aircraft was on its way to Mumbai, the Tata Group-owned airline said.

PIX: England bowlers fight back after Pant, Rahul tons
PIX: England bowlers fight back after Pant, Rahul tons

IMAGES from Day 4 of the 1st Test between England and India at Headingley in Leeds on Monday.

Former India spinner Dilip Doshi dead
Former India spinner Dilip Doshi dead

Doshi represented India in 33 Test matches and 15 One Day Internationals from 1979 to 1983.

