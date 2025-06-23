Russia says it stands ready to assist Iran

16:12





Peskov added that Russia has openly declared its stance on the Iran-Israel war, calling it an important form of support for Tehran. "We have stated our position. This is also a very important manifestation, a form of support for the Iranian side," he said. He also noted that Iran has been a recurring subject in recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump. The topic of Iran itself was repeatedly discussed by the presidents during their recent conversations, Peskov told reporters

Russia is ready to help Iran in various ways, depending on what Tehran requests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday. Everything depends on what Iran needs, Peskov said in response to a question at a briefing. We have offered our mediation efforts. This is concrete."