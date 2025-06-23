Rupee sinks 23 paise to close at 86.78 against US dollar

22:17

The rupee plunged 23 paise to close at a five-month low of 86.78 against the US dollar on Monday amid a strengthening greenback and volatile crude oil prices following the US strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.





Lacklusture sentiment in the domestic equity markets and outflow of foreign capital further pressured the rupee, according to forex experts.





At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 86.75 and traded in the range of 87.67 to 86.85 before settling at its five-month low of 86.78 against the greenback, down 23 paise from its previous close of 86.55 on Friday.





The rupee had earlier recorded the low level on January 13 when it had closed at 86.70 against the dollar. -- PTI