'Power of new India': BJP cheers Iran prez calling Modi

Mon, 23 June 2025
Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Monday highlighted India's growing global influence amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country's increasing stature on the world stage. 

This comes after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called PM Modi following US strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran. He described India as a friend and partner in promoting regional peace, security, and stability. The Iranian President thanked the Prime Minister for India's position and called for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy. 

"This is the power of the new India that today Iran has to call the Prime Minister of India. Israel is our good friend. Israel has stood with India in every hour of distress. Today, when Iran is not finding any solution, it has requested India to talk to Israel. We will see what can be done for humanity so that both countries can benefit," said Jaiswal. 

Meanwhile, during their telephonic exchange, PM Modi expressed deep concern over the recent escalations. Emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, PM Modi reiterated that de-escalation is imperative for ensuring long-term regional peace, security, and stability. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote: "Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability." 

PM Modi emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution and added, "We reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security, and stability."

US on Sunday launched strikes on three underground nuclear facilities in Iran. Speaking from the White House, Trump announced that America carried out "massive precision" strikes on Iran and warned the latter of further retaliation if peace was not achieved. Iran condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear program. -- ANI

