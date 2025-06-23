Pak lawmakers urge govt to withdraw Trump's nomination for Nobel Peace Prize

14:06





The statement of the leaders came after the Pakistani government on Saturday announced its decision to formally recommend Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership" during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan, as reported by The Dawn. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the Pakistan government to withdraw its recommendation for awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump.





He stressed that Pakistan intends to have friendship with the US; however, it did not accept slavery. While addressing the JUI Punjab General Council meeting in Murree, Rehman said, "We want friendship with the US, but not at the cost of our sovereignty," The Express Tribune reported. He reiterated his demand for the government to withdraw Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, accusing him of having "blood of Palestinians, Iraqis and Afghans on his hands." Rehman condemned the US attacks on Iran, terming them a blatant violation of national and international laws.





"If we do not stand with Iran, should we side with Israel instead?" he asked. Expressing support for Iran, he said, "We fully support Iran," The Express Tribune reported. Former Pakistani senator Mushahid Hussain called on the government to withdraw its recommendation to award Trump the Nobel Peace Prize. He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trapping US President Donald Trump.





In a series of posts on X, Trump stated, "Since Trump is no longer a potential peacemaker, but a leader who has willfully unleashed an illegal war, [the] Pakistan government must now review, rescind and revoke his Nobel nomination!"





"Trump has been 'trapped by Netanyahu and Israeli war lobby, committing [the] biggest blunder of his presidency'," Hussain posted on X. He further wrote, "Trump will now end up presiding over [the] decline of America!"

Pakistani lawmakers and notable figures have criticised the government's decision to nominate US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize after the US targeted nuclear facilities in Iran, The Express Tribune reported.