HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Landslide on new Mata Vaishno Devi track

Mon, 23 June 2025
Share:
18:34
image
A massive landslide hit the new track to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, forcing the suspension of the battery car service, officials said. 

No one was injured in the landslide which was triggered by heavy rains, the officials said. 

They said the pilgrimage was diverted to the old route and was continuing without any disruption. 

The landslide occurred near Satya view point along the Himkoti route when there was no movement of pilgrims, the officials said. 

The shrine board immediately pressed its men and machines to clear the debris which is spread over more than a 30-feet area, they added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak will go to war if India stops Indus water: Bhutto
LIVE! Pak will go to war if India stops Indus water: Bhutto

Iran's underground nuclear site at Fordow attacked again
Iran's underground nuclear site at Fordow attacked again

The US attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities has triggered fears of a wider regional conflict, with many leading countries and blocs calling for restraint.

1st TEST Updates: Rahul hits fifty; India 153/3 at lunch
1st TEST Updates: Rahul hits fifty; India 153/3 at lunch

Bypolls: AAP wins in Gujarat, Punjab; Cong in Kerala
Bypolls: AAP wins in Gujarat, Punjab; Cong in Kerala

Aam Aadmi Party's Gopal Italia on Monday won from Gujarat's Visavadar assembly constituency and his party also retained Punjab's Ludhiana West seat while the Congress-led United Democratic Front wrested Nilambur from the ruling Left...

Tension in Rajasthan town over objectionable Yoga Day post
Tension in Rajasthan town over objectionable Yoga Day post

The tension gripped the area after a man was arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable post about the Yoga Day, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD