Lalu to continue as RJD supremo

12:52

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is set to continue as the party's chief and national president.





Party leader Chitranjan Gagan said that Lalu would be filing his nomination papers for the party president on June 23 at the party office in Patna. As he is the only nominee to file papers for the post, Lalu will be elected unopposed. The formal announcement will be made soon.





A senior party leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, considered close to Lalu, said on Sunday that Lalu would continue as party president. Since RJD was formed in 1997, Lalu Prasad remains party chief.





Although Lalu has been ailing after heart surgery and a kidney transplant, RJD leaders claimed that he is healthy and fit.





According to RJD leaders, Lalu as party chief matters ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly election later this year. "Laluji's active role is vital for the party in the election year," RJD leader Shakti Yadav said.





Lalu's younger son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, is chief ministerial candidate of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan.





-- MI Khan in Patna