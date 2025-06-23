HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Israel very close to achieving goals in Iran: Netanyahu

Mon, 23 June 2025
12:28
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel is "very close" to achieving its goals in Iran, having inflicted significant damage to its ballistic missile program and its nuclear facilities, The Times of Israel reported. 

Addressing reporters in a pre-recorded press conference on Sunday following the US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, Netanyahu pledged not to let Israel get dragged into a "war of attrition" with Tehran but emphasised that it does not imply he would end the campaign until all the objectives are achieved. 

"We won't pursue our actions beyond what is needed to achieve [the goals], but we also won't finish too soon," vowing to avoid entering a war of attrition. Speaking to reporters, he said, "When the objectives are achieved, then the operation is complete and the fighting will stop."

Netanyahu stated, "I have no doubt that this is a regime that wants to wipe us out, and that's why we embarked on this operation to eliminate the two concrete threats to our existence: the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat. We are moving step by step towards achieving these goals. We are very, very close to completing them." He said that "very serious damage" has been inflicted on Iran's nuclear site in Furdow. 

However, he did not mention the details regarding the extent of the damage. Regarding Iran's nuclear program, he said, "We are sending them back, we are removing the threat."

