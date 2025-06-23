Israel strikes Iran's infamous Evin prison

17:07

An Israeli cop looks at the remnants of an Iranian missile. Amir Cohen/Reuters





An enormous, black cloud can be seen engulfing a doorway to Evin prison, in footage published by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB and geolocated by CNN. The video shows the "moment the entrance gate' of the prison "was targeted,' IRIB news said.





Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed in a statement that Evin had been targeted, alongside several other sites, including the flagship building of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij headquarters (a paramilitary wing of the IRGC).





Security forces at the Evin detention center are known for their long record of human rights abuses. Political activists, journalists and musicians are among those who have been incarcerated at the facility.

The Israeli military attacked the entrance of Iran's notorious Evin prison on Monday, according to Israel's defense minister and Iranian state news, in its latest salvo on the capital, Tehran, reports CNN.