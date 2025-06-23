HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Israel launches strikes on Iranian military infrastructure

Mon, 23 June 2025
10:45
A Bedouin makes tea inside a tunnel his family use as a shelter. Amir Cohen/Reuters
Israel launched fresh airstrikes targeting military infrastructure in western Iran's Kermanshah city, said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday morning.

Earlier, Iran's state-affiliated Nour News reported that Israel had struck Parchin, a large military complex southeast of Tehran, in a strike during the early hours of Monday.

Iran launched its own strike on Israel on Monday, firing a missile that was intercepted by Israel's air defenses.

LIVE! Operation Midnight Hammer: US lays 4 conditions on Iran
'Make Iran Great Again': Trump talks regime change after strikes
Trump's remarks came a day after the US launched Operation Midnight Hammer, targeting three of Iran's key nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Did US use Indian airspace for strikes against Iran?
The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.

'Pak Generals Are Unhappy With Munir'
'Pakistan's army has got a streak of democracy. It is more democratic than the country.'

Family conducts daughter's 'shradh' for interfaith marriage
The college student's family said the 'shradh' was held as she brought dishonour to the members and she is "dead" to them.

