Israel launches strikes on Iranian military infrastructure

10:45

A Bedouin makes tea inside a tunnel his family use as a shelter. Amir Cohen/Reuters





Earlier, Iran's state-affiliated Nour News reported that Israel had struck Parchin, a large military complex southeast of Tehran, in a strike during the early hours of Monday.





Iran launched its own strike on Israel on Monday, firing a missile that was intercepted by Israel's air defenses.

Israel launched fresh airstrikes targeting military infrastructure in western Iran's Kermanshah city, said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday morning.