Iran's Supreme Leader trying to flee: Crown prince Pahlavi

17:24

"I have a direct message for Ali Khamenei: step down, if you do, you'll receive a fair trial and due process of law, which is more than you have ever given to any Iranian, " says Iran's Crown Prince in exile, Reza Pahlavi.





"If the West throws the regime a lifeline, there will be more bloodshed and chaos. Because this regime will not submit or surrender after it has been humiliated. It will lash out as long as it is in power; no country and no people are safe -- whether on the streets of Washington, Paris, Jerusalem, Riyadh or Tehran.





"I am here today to submit myself to my compatriots to lead them down this road of peace and democratic transition. I do not seek political power, but rather to help our great nation navigate through this critical hour towards stability, freedom and justice."

"Islamic Republic (of Iran) is collapsing, (Ayatollah) Ali Khamenei and others are trying to flee Iran.