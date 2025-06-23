HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran's Supreme Leader trying to flee: Crown prince Pahlavi

Mon, 23 June 2025
Share:
17:24
image
"Islamic Republic (of Iran) is collapsing, (Ayatollah) Ali Khamenei and others are trying to flee Iran. 
"I have a direct message for Ali Khamenei: step down, if you do, you'll receive a fair trial and due process of law, which is more than you have ever given to any Iranian, " says Iran's Crown Prince in exile, Reza Pahlavi. 

"If the West throws the regime a lifeline, there will be more bloodshed and chaos. Because this regime will not submit or surrender after it has been humiliated. It will lash out as long as it is in power; no country and no people are safe -- whether on the streets of Washington, Paris, Jerusalem, Riyadh or Tehran.

"I am here today to submit myself to my compatriots to lead them down this road of peace and democratic transition. I do not seek political power, but rather to help our great nation navigate through this critical hour towards stability, freedom and justice."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Putin meets with Iranian foreign minister in Moscow
LIVE! Putin meets with Iranian foreign minister in Moscow

Iran's underground nuclear site at Fordow attacked again
Iran's underground nuclear site at Fordow attacked again

The US attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities has triggered fears of a wider regional conflict, with many leading countries and blocs calling for restraint.

Bypolls: AAP wins Guj, Punjab; Cong leads in Ker, TMC in WB
Bypolls: AAP wins Guj, Punjab; Cong leads in Ker, TMC in WB

The bypolls in five constituencies in four states were held on June 19.

1st TEST Updates: Rahul hits fifty; India go past 100
1st TEST Updates: Rahul hits fifty; India go past 100

Tension in Rajasthan town over objectionable Yoga Day post
Tension in Rajasthan town over objectionable Yoga Day post

The tension gripped the area after a man was arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable post about the Yoga Day, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD