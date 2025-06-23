Iran claims it has attacked US troops in Qatar

22:49

Iran on Monday night claimed to have carried out an attack on American forces stationed at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, escalating tensions in the Gulf following US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.





The announcement was broadcast on Iranian state television, accompanied by martial music.





A message on screen described the strike as 'a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America's aggression'.





The claimed attack came hours after Qatar shut its airspace amid heightened regional tensions and threats of retaliation from Tehran.





There was no immediate confirmation or response from US or Qatari officials at the time of reporting. -- Agencies