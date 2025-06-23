HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran claims it has attacked US troops in Qatar

Mon, 23 June 2025
Share:
22:49
image
Iran on Monday night claimed to have carried out an attack on American forces stationed at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, escalating tensions in the Gulf following US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The announcement was broadcast on Iranian state television, accompanied by martial music.

A message on screen described the strike as 'a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America's aggression'.

The claimed attack came hours after Qatar shut its airspace amid heightened regional tensions and threats of retaliation from Tehran.

There was no immediate confirmation or response from US or Qatari officials at the time of reporting.   -- Agencies

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran claims it has attacked US troops in Qatar
LIVE! Iran claims it has attacked US troops in Qatar

1st TEST Updates: England 21/0 at close; Target to win: 371
1st TEST Updates: England 21/0 at close; Target to win: 371

Passengers, crew on AI London-Mumbai flight fall sick
Passengers, crew on AI London-Mumbai flight fall sick

As many as five passengers and two crew members onboard an Air India flight from London fell sick on Monday when the aircraft was on its way to Mumbai, the Tata Group-owned airline said.

Doval meets Chinese foreign minister in Beijing
Doval meets Chinese foreign minister in Beijing

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms for overall regional peace and stability during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

Can Iran Expect Help From Putin Now?
Can Iran Expect Help From Putin Now?

Will Russia's entry deter Trump on his warpath?, asks Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD