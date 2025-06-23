Gujarat Cong chief Shaktisinh Gohil resigns over party's defeat in bypolls

17:16





Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Italia won the Visavadar seat, while BJP's Rajendra Chavda bagged the Kadi constituency. In both assembly segments, Congress contestants put up a dismal performance.





"Since the bypoll results were not as per our expectations, I have taken the moral responsibility for my party's defeat and resigned as the president of Gujarat Congress. I have already mailed my resignation letter to our national president Mallikarjun Kharge," Gohil said while addressing a press conference.

Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday resigned from the post, taking the moral responsibility for the defeat of the party's candidates in the bypolls to Kadi and Visavadar assembly constituencies.