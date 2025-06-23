HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Flyers, crew on AI London-Mumbai flight fall sick

Mon, 23 June 2025
Share:
22:29
image
As many as five passengers and two crew members on board an Air India flight from London fell sick on Monday when the aircraft was on its way to Mumbai, the Tata Group-owned airline said.

Of the seven, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued feeling unwell, were taken to the medical room on landing in the city for further examination, Air India said in a statement.

They were later discharged, and the incident is being investigated, the airline said.

"On board flight AI130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai (June 23) five passengers and two crew reported feeling dizzy and nauseous during different phases of the flight," the airline said without sharing the total number of passengers and crew on board.

The flight landed safely in Mumbai where the airline's medical teams were ready to provide immediate medical assistance, it said.

"After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel unwell, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged," Air India said.

Air India also said it had reported the incident to the aviation safety regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st TEST Updates: Rahul guides India past 300
1st TEST Updates: Rahul guides India past 300

LIVE! Woman hits molesters outside Bengaluru, booked
LIVE! Woman hits molesters outside Bengaluru, booked

Tharoor heaps praise on Modi in article shared by PMO
Tharoor heaps praise on Modi in article shared by PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remains a 'prime asset' for India on the global stage but deserves greater backing, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Monday, in remarks that are likely to irk...

Pak will go to war with India for Indus water: Bilawal
Pak will go to war with India for Indus water: Bilawal

Pakistan's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said his country will go to war if India denies Islamabad its fair share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Ex cricketers doff hat to Rahul's 'masterclass'
Ex cricketers doff hat to Rahul's 'masterclass'

'Watching him bat this innings is like watching the MCC coaching manual in action.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD