Fire breaks out on Anupamaa TV show set in Mumbai

Mon, 23 June 2025
22:22
A fire broke out on the set of popular television serial Anupamaa at the Film City complex in Mumbai on Monday morning, civic officials said. No person was injured in the fire, they said, adding the blaze was doused after about four hours.

As per the fire brigade, the incident took place on the set of Hindi serial Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly.

The civic body had initially given another name of the set.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade received a call at 6.10 am about the blaze in a tent area of the TV show's set, behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set, located at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon (East) area, civic officials said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations, plastic, iron and decorative materials, cameras, costumes, lighting system and studio equipment in the 5,000 sq ft area of the Anupamaa (serial) studio, a civic official said.

Four fire engines and as many jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. An assistant divisional fire officer and three station officers were deployed at the site.

The blaze was doused by 10.15 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Shahi Production, the creators of the show, released an official statement confirming the incident.

"This is to inform everyone about an unfortunate incident that took place early this morning on the sets of Anupamaa. A fire broke out, but by God's grace, there were no casualties," it said.

There was no shoot on Sunday, and Monday's call time was scheduled later in the day.

At the time of the incident, no unit members were present on the set -- only security personnel and set staff were there, said the statement.

"The fire department and all concerned authorities are currently investigating the reason, especially since there was no shooting on the set and the main power lights were turned off. The exact cause of the fire is still being determined," said the production house.

It cautioned against attempts to spread false news and misleading information related to the fire.

"We sincerely request everyone not to believe in any rumours or unverified stories that may be circulating. Please wait for official and confirmed updates from our side. In this challenging time, teams of Shahi Production, Director's Kut Production (which is also associated with the serial), and the entire cast and crew of Anupamaa stand together in unity," said the statement.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all senior associations, industry peers, and well-wishers who have reached out to show their support and concern," it added.  -- PTI

