HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fire breaks out on 'Annapurna' serial set in Mumbai

Mon, 23 June 2025
Share:
09:43
image
A fire broke out on the set of a serial at the Film City in Mumbai on Monday morning, civic officials said.
 
There was so far no report of any casualty, they said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade received a call about the blaze in a tent area of the Annapurna set, behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set, located at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in the Film City in Goregaon (East) area at 6.10 am, they said.

Four fire engines and as many jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. An assistant divisional fire officer and three station officers were deployed at the site where fire-fighting was underway, a civic official said.
 
No person was reported to be injured so far, the official added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Operation Midnight Hammer: US lays 4 conditions on Iran
LIVE! Operation Midnight Hammer: US lays 4 conditions on Iran

'Make Iran Great Again': Trump talks regime change after strikes
'Make Iran Great Again': Trump talks regime change after strikes

Trump's remarks came a day after the US launched Operation Midnight Hammer, targeting three of Iran's key nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Did US use Indian airspace for strikes against Iran?
Did US use Indian airspace for strikes against Iran?

The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.

'Pak Generals Are Unhappy With Munir'
'Pak Generals Are Unhappy With Munir'

'Pakistan's army has got a streak of democracy. It is more democratic than the country.'

Family conducts daughter's 'shradh' for interfaith marriage
Family conducts daughter's 'shradh' for interfaith marriage

The college student's family said the 'shradh' was held as she brought dishonour to the members and she is "dead" to them.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD