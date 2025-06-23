HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Explosions heard in Qatar amid Iranian threats

Mon, 23 June 2025
Image only for representation.
Loud explosions were heard over Qatar on Monday night, with several witnesses reporting sightings of missiles streaking across the skies.

The source and nature of the blasts remain unclear, as Qatari authorities have yet to issue an official statement, reported the Associated Press.

The incident occurred shortly after Qatar closed its airspace, a move believed to be linked to escalating tensions in the region.

Tehran has vowed to retaliate after the United States carried out airstrikes early Sunday targeting three Iranian nuclear sites.

The developments have heightened anxiety across the Gulf, with fears of a wider regional conflict.  -- Agencies

