Entry-level motorcycles are key growth driver

The segment grew 12.7 per cent in FY25, with sales rising to 3.6 million units, outpacing the overall motorcycle market that expanded by 5.1 per cent during the year.





The category's share in total motorcycle volumes increased to 29.4 per cent in FY25 from 27.4 per cent in FY24, reflecting its growing appeal among Indian consumers.





"Entry-level buyers are highly sensitive to financing costs. The monetary easing will make two-wheeler loans more affordable and give a much-needed push to demand," Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President C S Vigneshwar said.





He said the sub-125cc category now constitutes 29 per cent of motorcycle sales and 18 per cent of overall two-wheeler volumes.





According to analysts, while the sub-125cc segment remains India's largest by volume, especially in rural areas, rising demand for higher-cc motorcycles is slowly eroding its dominance.





Still, industry experts like Nikhil Dhaka, vice-president at consulting firm Primus Partners, believe the segment will remain relevant. "New launches and rural recovery will keep it afloat, even if growth moderates compared to the 125cc+ segment," Dhaka said.





Looking ahead, the two-wheeler market is expected to surpass pre-Covid levels by 2026, with annual volume growth of 8-9 per cent. The 110-25cc motorcycle category is likely to remain a critical driver of that expansion.





Hero MotoCorp, which continues to command nearly 90 per cent of the 100cc segment, made notable gains in the 125cc category. The company sold nearly 300,000 units of the Xtreme 125R in FY25, helping it gain 250 bps of market share in the segment.





"We've had strong gains in the 125cc segment, driven by the success of the Xtreme 125R," said Ashutosh Varma, chief business officer (India BU), Hero MotoCorp, during the company's post-results call.





He said the overall Xtreme portfolio was nearing 500,000 units, with newer models like the Xtreme 250R also receiving a strong market response.





Hero retained its position as the overall market leader in FY25, with total vehicle sales of 5.9 million units. It maintained its lead in the 100cc category across entry digital finance options and expanded market share in the 125cc segment, supported by the performance of the Xtreme 125R.





Anjali Singh, Business Standard

