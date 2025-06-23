HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dad beats daughter to death for scoring low marks in test

Mon, 23 June 2025
Share:
12:29
image
A 16-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death by her father, a school teacher, for scoring low marks in a test in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred at Nelkaranji village in Atpadi tehsil on Saturday night, an official said.

He said that the accused, Dhondiram Bhosale (45), was upset with his daughter Sadhana, a Class 12 student, for scoring low marks in a test, and there was a dispute between the two. The official said the accused grabbed the wooden handle of a stone grinder used for making flour and attacked the girl with it in the presence of his wife and son.

"The teen was rushed to a hospital in Sangli, where she died during treatment. The post-mortem report revealed that she died of multiple injuries," senior inspector Vinay Bahir of Atpadi police station said. Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, the accused was arrested, he said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel very close to achieving goals in Iran: Netanyahu
LIVE! Israel very close to achieving goals in Iran: Netanyahu

Mockery of his...: Cong slams Trump for bombing Iran
Mockery of his...: Cong slams Trump for bombing Iran

The opposition party reiterated the absolute essentiality of immediate diplomacy and dialogue with Iran.

'In a one-on-one with F-22 it will be tough for Rafale'
'In a one-on-one with F-22 it will be tough for Rafale'

'We will see whether there were losses or not, and whether the war aims were achieved. When the truth comes out, some may well be surprised,' says Dassault CEO.

'Pak Generals Are Unhappy With Munir'
'Pak Generals Are Unhappy With Munir'

'Pakistan's army has got a streak of democracy. It is more democratic than the country.'

Why Indira amended Constitution many times during Emergency
Why Indira amended Constitution many times during Emergency

The 21-month-long Emergency also saw the government amend the Constitution several times, including to keep the elections to the offices of President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Speaker beyond the scrutiny of courts and insert...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD