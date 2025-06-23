Dad beats daughter to death for scoring low marks in test

12:29





He said that the accused, Dhondiram Bhosale (45), was upset with his daughter Sadhana, a Class 12 student, for scoring low marks in a test, and there was a dispute between the two. The official said the accused grabbed the wooden handle of a stone grinder used for making flour and attacked the girl with it in the presence of his wife and son.





"The teen was rushed to a hospital in Sangli, where she died during treatment. The post-mortem report revealed that she died of multiple injuries," senior inspector Vinay Bahir of Atpadi police station said. Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, the accused was arrested, he said. PTI

A 16-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death by her father, a school teacher, for scoring low marks in a test in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred at Nelkaranji village in Atpadi tehsil on Saturday night, an official said.