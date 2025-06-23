Air India Express flight to Jammu returns to Delhi after technical glitch

17:48

File pic





It was expected to arrive in Jammu at 12:05 PM. However, the aircraft was diverted back to Delhi, as per Flightradar24. Confirming the development, an Air India Express spokesperson said, 'An alternative aircraft was arranged to operate our Delhi-Jammu flight after the original aircraft returned to Delhi due to a technical issue. We regret the inconvenience caused.'

Air India Express flight IX2564, operating from Delhi to Jammu, was forced to return to its point of origin on Monday after a technical issue was detected mid-flight. The flight, operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, had a scheduled departure time of 10:40 AM but took off at 11:04 AM.