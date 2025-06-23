HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AAP leads in Ludihiana west bypolls, TMC in Kaliganj

Mon, 23 June 2025
AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora was leading with a margin of 2,286 votes against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Bharat Bhushan Ashu from the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab on Monday, according to the Election Commission website. After six of the 14 rounds of counting, Arora had polled 14,486 votes and Ashu 12,200 votes. Though Arora maintained the overall lead, Ashu led the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of counting.


The Trinamool Congress was leading by over 19,000 votes in the by-election to the Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal's Nadia district even as counting was underway on Monday. After seven rounds of counting, TMC candidate Alifa Ahamed secured 32,308 votes, while her nearest rival, Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh, backed by the CPI(M), bagged 13,144 votes. BJP nominee Ashis Ghosh was trailing in the third position, securing 11,987 votes, election officials said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel very close to achieving goals in Iran: Netanyahu

Mockery of his...: Cong slams Trump for bombing Iran

The opposition party reiterated the absolute essentiality of immediate diplomacy and dialogue with Iran.

'In a one-on-one with F-22 it will be tough for Rafale'

'We will see whether there were losses or not, and whether the war aims were achieved. When the truth comes out, some may well be surprised,' says Dassault CEO.

'Pak Generals Are Unhappy With Munir'

'Pakistan's army has got a streak of democracy. It is more democratic than the country.'

Why Indira amended Constitution many times during Emergency

The 21-month-long Emergency also saw the government amend the Constitution several times, including to keep the elections to the offices of President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Speaker beyond the scrutiny of courts and insert...

