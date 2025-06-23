AAP leads in Ludihiana west bypolls, TMC in Kaliganj

12:40

File pic









The Trinamool Congress was leading by over 19,000 votes in the by-election to the Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal's Nadia district even as counting was underway on Monday. After seven rounds of counting, TMC candidate Alifa Ahamed secured 32,308 votes, while her nearest rival, Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh, backed by the CPI(M), bagged 13,144 votes. BJP nominee Ashis Ghosh was trailing in the third position, securing 11,987 votes, election officials said.

AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora was leading with a margin of 2,286 votes against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Bharat Bhushan Ashu from theon Monday, according to the Election Commission website. After six of the 14 rounds of counting, Arora had polled 14,486 votes and Ashu 12,200 votes. Though Arora maintained the overall lead, Ashu led the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of counting.