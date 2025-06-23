HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
20 Israeli fighter jets struck Iran at night

Mon, 23 June 2025
12:07
Irani missiles rain down upon Israel. Mohamad Torokman/Reuters
Israel launched "a wave of strikes against military targets' in western Iran and the capital Tehran overnight into Monday, according to an Israeli military official, reports CNN.

About 20 fighter jets conducted the strikes, targeting infrastructure in the western city of Kermanshah, which the official said was used for missile storage and launching, satellite systems and military radar sites.

Israeli fighter jets also struck a surface-to-air missile launcher in Tehran, according to the official.

One Israeli drone was downed over Iran, but "there is no risk of an information breach," according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Iran also launched its own strike on Israel on Monday, firing a missile that was intercepted by Israel's air defenses, the IDF said. 

