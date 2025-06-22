HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman pilot harassed during cab ride in Mumbai; 3 men booked

Sun, 22 June 2025
The police have registered a case against the driver of an Uber cab and two others for alleged sexual harassment of a 28- year-old woman airline pilot during a ride in Mumbai, officials said. 

The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Thursday when the woman was heading back to her house in Ghatkopar from south Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

The woman's husband is a Navy officer, but as he is yet to get a government accommodation, he stays at a Navy residential complex while the woman lives in Ghatkopar, she told the police.

After having dinner at a restaurant in south Mumbai on Thursday night, her husband booked an Uber ride for her.

As per the woman, the cab driver changed the route after 25 minutes into the journey and allowed two men to sit in the cab.

One of them, who sat in the backseat next to her, touched her inappropriately, the woman stated in her complaint.

When she yelled at him, he threatened her, but the cab driver did not intervene, the complainant told the police. -- PTI

