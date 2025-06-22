HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

We reserve all options to defend country: Iran after US attack

Sun, 22 June 2025
Share:
11:11
Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi
Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi
Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in the first official reaction post US attack, has said that the US committed a grave violation of the UN Charter and Tehran reserved all options for self-defence against the American attack. 

"The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations," said Araghchi in a post on X. 

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour." 

"In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people," the Iranian foreign minister said.

TOP STORIES

US JOINS WAR AGAINST IRAN, STRIKES 3 NUKE SITES
US JOINS WAR AGAINST IRAN, STRIKES 3 NUKE SITES

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that the United States has launched an attack on three Nuclear sites in Iran.

LIVE! Iran calls for UNSC meeting after US triple strikes
LIVE! Iran calls for UNSC meeting after US triple strikes

Met objective to stop nuke threat: Trump post Iran strike
Met objective to stop nuke threat: Trump post Iran strike

After his remarks at the White House. Trump, in his Truth Social pos,t warned that any retaliation from Iran would be met with "force far greater than what was witnessed tonight."

Retaliation will bring tragedy: Trump warns Iran
Retaliation will bring tragedy: Trump warns Iran

In a Truth Social Post, Trump said, "This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days."

Iran-Israel War: India hikes oil imports from Russia, US
Iran-Israel War: India hikes oil imports from Russia, US

Indian refiners are likely to import 2-2.2 million barrels per day of Russian crude oil in June - the highest in the last two years and more than the total volumes bought from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait, preliminary data by...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD