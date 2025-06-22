US says 'don't seek war', open to talks with Iran

20:23

After carrying out precision airstrikes on three of Iran's key nuclear sites under 'Operation Midnight Hammer', US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday emphasised that America 'does not seek war' with Iran.





Addressing a Pentagon briefing alongside Air Force General Dan Caine, he clarified that the mission was not about regime change but focused solely on degrading Iran's nuclear capabilities.





The strikes -- targeting Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan -- were executed using deception tactics and met no resistance from Iranian air defences.





General Caine confirmed that all three sites suffered 'extremely severe' damage, with final assessments pending.





US Vice President J D Vance, speaking on NBC's Meet the Press, said the strikes had significantly set back Iran's nuclear ambitions and opened a window for renewed negotiations.





He noted that while the US had 'negotiated aggressively,' President Trump acted only after concluding that Iran was not engaging in good faith.





Vance urged Tehran to return to the negotiating table, suggesting the operation could mark a reset in US-Iran relations.





As tensions continue to mount across the Middle East, Indian observers remain alert to any ripple effects -- especially concerning energy security and regional stability. -- Agencies