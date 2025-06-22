HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UP pilgrims stranded in Iran, families seek help

Sun, 22 June 2025
17:46
The family members of five people, who had gone to Iran for a religious pilgrimage, from Rasra town in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Sunday sought the Indian government's assistance for their safe evacuation and journey back home.

The five pilgrims -- Syed Asad Ali Bakar, Syed Mohammad Muztaba Hussain, Syed Mohammad, Shama Jahan and Syed Nazmusqib -- are stranded in Tehran amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Atif, a resident of Rasra, told PTI that the members of his family reached Iran after visiting Iraq on May 25 for pilgrimage.

All are currently safe in a hotel in Tehran, he said.

Atif said that another local Masiur Rahman also went with them, but he returned to India from Iraq on June 7.

Meanwhile, Ballia MP Sanatan Pandey has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and requested that all necessary steps should be taken for the safe return of five people from Rasra town stranded in Tehran. 

The Samajwadi Party MP in his letter earlier on Saturday said that five people are stuck in Tehran due to the war and appealed to the government to help the stranded pilgrims.

The air service is closed due to which there is no possibility of their returning to India, he added.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Indian nationals evacuated from Iran landed safely under Operation Sindhu from Iran's conflict-hit regions, in New Delhi on Saturday. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Ishant Chauhan/ANI Photo

