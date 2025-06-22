UN condemns US strike on Iran, says attack direct threat to global peace

08:37

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres





"I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge '" and a direct threat to international peace and security," the UN chief said in a post on X.





He said that there is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control, with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.





"I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the @UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the US strike on Iran and said that he was gravely alarmed by the dangerous escalation of America joining Israeli war against Iran.