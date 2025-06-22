HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UN condemns US strike on Iran, says attack direct threat to global peace

Sun, 22 June 2025
08:37
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the US strike on Iran and said that he was gravely alarmed by the dangerous escalation of America joining Israeli war against Iran. 

"I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge '" and a direct threat to international peace and security," the UN chief said in a post on X.  

He said that there is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control, with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.

"I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the @UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution.  The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace."

