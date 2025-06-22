HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Two linked to ISI held on charges of espionage in Punjab

Sun, 22 June 2025
10:52
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly being involved in espionage activities linked to Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a top Punjab Police officer on Sunday. 

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopy Foji and Sahil Masih alias Shali, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said. 

"In a major intelligence-based operation, Amritsar Rural Police apprehended two persons suspected of espionage activities linked to #Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)," he said in a post on X. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that Singh was in direct contact with operatives of Pakistan's ISI and was suspected of sharing sensitive and confidential information via pen drives, he said. 

"The key ISI handler involved in the case has been identified as Rana Javed," Yadav said. 

Two mobile phones used to communicate with ISI operatives have been seized, he further said. 

"Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators," he said. -- PTI

