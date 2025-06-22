HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Satellite images show damage at Iran nuclear sites

Sun, 22 June 2025
Share:
15:38
image
Satellite images analysed by the Associated Press show significant damage at Iran's underground nuclear facility in Fordo following recent US airstrikes. 

The imagery, captured by Planet Labs PBC on Sunday, indicates that the entry tunnels to the fortified site were targeted, with visible destruction at access points and possible impact on the mountain that houses the facility. 

The images suggest the use of specialised American bunker-buster bombs, with debris scattered around and sections of the once-brown mountain turned grey.

A haze of light smoke is also seen lingering over the site.

If the tunnel entrances have indeed been sealed, Iran would be forced to excavate the facility to regain access.

Tehran has not yet released an official assessment of the extent of the damage.  -- Agencies

IMAGE: People stand in front of a Fox News ticker displaying a headline about US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, in New York City, on June 21, 2025. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Satellite images show damage at Iran nuclear sites
LIVE! Satellite images show damage at Iran nuclear sites

Iran confirms attack on nuke sites, won't stop programme
Iran confirms attack on nuke sites, won't stop programme

Following attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) has stated that the attacks are a violation of international law and that Iran's nuclear industry will...

2 held in J-K reveal identities of Pahalgam attackers
2 held in J-K reveal identities of Pahalgam attackers

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, the agency said on Sunday.

1st TEST Updates: India eye early wickets on Day 3
1st TEST Updates: India eye early wickets on Day 3

Your awesome might will change history: Bibi hails Trump
Your awesome might will change history: Bibi hails Trump

Applauding United States President Donald Trump's 'bold decision' to hit Iran's nuclear facilities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that it demonstrated 'peace through strength' and will lead to a future of peace...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD