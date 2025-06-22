Putin has no plans to talk to Trump: Kremlin

17:56

Vinay Shukla, PTI



Russian President Vladimir Putin has no immediate plans to dial his United States counterpart Donald Trump after the US bombardment of Iranian nuclear facilities, the Kremlin said on Sunday.



"There are no such plans," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



However, he added that a call can be quickly arranged in case of need.



His remarks came when asked about the possibility of a phone call between Trump and Putin after US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday.



The US attacked Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites, aiming to destroy the country's nuclear programme.



US President Donald Trump warned of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.



Chair of Duma, Committee of Foreign Affairs, lawmaker Leonid Slutsky believes that from a military point, Trump's strike on Iran had no ground or justification.



Trump has been dragged into the regime change scenario in Tehran just like in Iraq, Slutsky told reporters.



Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said that Iran will continue its nuclear programme because he believes the US strikes have not crippled its critical structure.



"What the Americans have achieved by hitting three sites in Iran? It seems the critical infrastructure of the nuclear cycle has not suffered at all or slightly," Medvedev, currently deputy chair of the National Security Council, wrote on his Telegram channel.