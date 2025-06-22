Pakistan condemns US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities

14:56

Photo: Raheb Homavandi/Reuters

Pakistan on Sunday condemned United States' attacks on the nuclear facilities of Iran, saying that these attacks violate all norms of international law.





This came in the wake of recent US airstrikes targeting three key Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Iran's main enrichment location for uranium enrichment to 60 per cent.





Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement stating that Islamabad is 'gravely' concerned about the possible further escalation of tensions in the region.





"Pakistan condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, which follow the series of attacks by Israel. We are gravely concerned about the possible further escalation of tensions in the region. We reiterate that these attacks violate all norms of international law and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter," the statement reads.





"The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran, is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond," it added.





"We emphasise the imperative need to respect civilian lives and properties and immediately bring the conflict to an end. All parties must adhere to international law, particularly International Humanitarian Law," the ministry said, adding that recourse to dialogue and diplomacy, in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, remains the only viable pathway to resolve the crises in the region. -- ANI