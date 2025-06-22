HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
NYC beefs up security after US triple strikes on Iran

Sun, 22 June 2025
10:56
Members of the Secret Service stand guard outside the Lafayette Park in Washington, DC./Ken Cedeno/Reuters
The New York City Police Department said on Sunday that it is deploying more resources across key sites in the city to monitor any potential impact as developments unfold in Iran.

In a post on X, the NYPD stated that the additional resources would be deployed to religious, cultural and diplomatic sites throughout the city.

The department emphasised that it is coordinating with federal partners as part of precautionary measures.

"We're tracking the situation unfolding in Iran. Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We'll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC."

The developments follow after the US President Donald Trump on Saturday (US local time) said that the United States has launched an attack on three nuclear sites in Iran.

According to a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the US had "successfully" hit three of Iran's key nuclear facilities--Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan--with a "full payload of BOMBS" being dropped on Fordow as the primary target.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," Trump stated. -- ANI

