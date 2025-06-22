Netanyahu hails Trump for strike on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly praised US President Donald Trump following the US strike on three Iranian nuclear sites.
Netanyahu quoted Trump's "peace through strength" motto, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that the US acted with "a lot of strength," which he implied was demonstrated by the attack on Iran.
His post read: "President Trump and I often say: 'Peace through strength.' First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, @realDonaldTrump and the United States acted with a lot of strength."
The US strikes, which reportedly hit the Natanz, Fordo, and Isfahan sites, mark a direct American intervention in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Fordo, a heavily fortified underground facility, was described as the primary target.