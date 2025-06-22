HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Many targets left: Trump after strike on Iran's nuke sites

Sun, 22 June 2025
09:56
US President Donald Trump holds a meeting in the Situation Room at the White House./The White House/Handout via Reuters
US President Donald Trump holds a meeting in the Situation Room at the White House./The White House/Handout via Reuters
US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran of further military action if peace is not achieved in the region. 

He made the remarks in his first public statement since the "precision" strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities -- Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan by the US on Saturday (US local time). 

In his address from the White House, Trump said, "Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight was the most difficult of them all by far and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill." 

Stating that the other sites can be taken out in "a matter of minutes", Trump praised the military prowess of America in his speech. 

"Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes. There's no military in the world that couldn've done what we did tonight, not even close. There has never been a military that can do what took place just a little while ago." 

Trump announced that Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine will hold a press conference on Sunday (US local time) at the Pentagon. -- ANI

