Israel carries out fresh strikes on Iran

12:39

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Sunday launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting military sites in western Iran, shortly after Iranian missile attacks injured civilians in Israel.





In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said, "The IAF has begun a series of strikes toward military targets in western Iran. Additionally, this morning, the IAF struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory, soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralised the launchers that launched missiles toward Israeli territory a short while ago."





According to Israel's state news agency TPS, missile impacts were reported in several parts of the country, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and central Israel.





Air raid alarms were heard again in northern regions, and residents were told to stay inside bomb shelters after another wave of missiles was detected.





A Times of Israel report citing IDF confirmed its latest response, saying it hit primed missile launchers in fresh strikes on western Iran.





A short while ago, ballistic missile launchers used in the attack on Israel this morning were destroyed in strikes and Iranian soldiers were 'eliminated' as well, the Israeli newspaper citing the country's military forces said.





According to a report by the Times of Israel, Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), has updated the casualty numbers from the Iranian missile strikes.





"Magen David Adom raises the wounded toll of the latest Iranian ballistic missile attack to 16. A man in his 30s is moderately wounded by shrapnel, and 15 other people are lightly hurt, MDA says. Several missile impacts were reported in central Israel after sirens sounded. One missile hit Haifa, where no sirens sounded ahead of the impact."





Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Oren Marmorstein, condemned the Iranian actions.





"The Iranian regime is firing ballistic missiles at civilian population centres in Israel," he said in a X post. -- ANI





IMAGE: An emergency personnel looks at the damage at an impact site following Iran's strike on Israel, in Haifa, on June 22, 2025. Photograph: Florion Goga/Reuters