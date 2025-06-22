Iran calls for UNSC meeting after US triple strikes

11:28

Further, Iran's mission to the UN has demanded an urgent meeting of the Security Council following the US' attacks on its nuclear facilities.





The mission described the US bombing as a "blatant and illegal aggression," and demanded it be condemned in the strongest possible terms.





In his first official reaction to US strikes, Araghchi stated that Tehran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people.





The top Iranian diplomat accused the US, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), of "lawless and criminal behaviour" by targeting what he described as peaceful nuclear installations."





The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations," the Iranian foreign minister said in a X post.





"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour," he stated. -- ANI

