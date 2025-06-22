Historic moment for US, Israel, World: Trump after Iran strike

08:16

President Donald Trump delivers address to nation after strike on Iran/Courtesy Donald Trump on X





In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the operation as a historic moment for the US, Israel and the world, while urging Iran to agree to end the ongoing conflict.





"I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!" Trump wrote.





The post comes after Trump announced that the US had struck three key Iranian nuclear sites--Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan--asserting that the operation, which involved a full payload of bombs on Fordow, was completed successfully with all US aircraft safely exiting Iranian airspace.





The strike, part of a broader conflict between Iran and Israel, has marked the US's entry into the war with Iran.Earlier, Trump stated that the US has launched an attack on three nuclear sites in Iran.





According to another post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the US had "successfully" hit three of Iran's key nuclear facilities--Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan--with a "full payload of BOMBS" being dropped on Fordow as the primary target. -- ANI

