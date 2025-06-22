Don't think Iranians going to retaliate in way we expect: Pentagon ex-official

09:45

People walk in front of barricades used to block the entry to Lafayette Park, following U.S. strikes on Iran.





Rubin said that he would be much more worried about attacks on a shopping mall in Dallas, Texas or in Iowa than about the US bases in Bahrain in the West Asian region."Iran oftentimes will react with bluster.





However, sometimes their retaliation is then much more limited in a way that signals that they don't want this to go too much further.





"I suspect that Ayatollah Khamenei will have to respond simply because his own legitimacy is so tied to this nuclear program," the former Pentagon official told ANI.





"Beyond that, we hear a lot of talk about American bases in the region, whether they could become targeted. I don't think that Iranians are going to retaliate in a way that we expect. I would be much more worried about a shopping mall in Dallas, Texas or in Iowa than I would be about the US space in Bahrain or in Qatar," Rubin said.





On Saturday (local time) US President Donald Trump said that the United States had "successfully" hit three of Iran's key nuclear facilities--Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan--with a "full payload of bombs" being dropped on Fordow as the primary target.





"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran's airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," Trump stated. -- ANI

