Delhi weather office's X account hacked, 'inappropriate' posts trigger probe

14:50

A day after some 'inappropriate' posts were reposted by the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, the weather department on Sunday said its X account was hacked and the matter was under investigation.





PTI brought the issue to the IMD's attention on Saturday evening.





Following this, the IMD deleted the reposts and began a probe.





In a statement issued on Sunday, the IMD said that RWFC New Delhi's X handle was 'hacked' on Saturday and some 'inappropriate posts were made'.





"Corrective actions taken to remove those posts. Matter is being further investigated," it said. -- PTI