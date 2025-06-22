HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi weather office's X account hacked, 'inappropriate' posts trigger probe

Sun, 22 June 2025
14:50
image
A day after some 'inappropriate' posts were reposted by the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, the weather department on Sunday said its X account was hacked and the matter was under investigation.

PTI brought the issue to the IMD's attention on Saturday evening.

Following this, the IMD deleted the reposts and began a probe.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the IMD said that RWFC New Delhi's X handle was 'hacked' on Saturday and some 'inappropriate posts were made'.

"Corrective actions taken to remove those posts. Matter is being further investigated," it said.   -- PTI

