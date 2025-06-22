Completely and totally obliterated: Trump on bombing Iran nuke sites

08:57





Trump's announcement comes just two days after saying he had opened a two-week window for diplomacy.





"Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror," Trump said in remarks from the White House.





"Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success," he said.





Hours earlier, taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump said that the US had bombed the three Iranian nuclear facilities and in his address from the White House on Saturday night (local time), Trump said those facilities "have been completely and totally obliterated" thereby meeting the objective to stop the "nuclear threat".





After his remarks at the White House, Trump in his Truth Social post warned that any retaliation from Iran would be met with "force far greater than what was witnessed tonight.





"This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said.

US President Donald Trump said that country has carried out a "very successful attack" on three Iranian nuclear facilities -- Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan.