HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ambulance driver molests, thrashes nurse at private hospital in UP

Sun, 22 June 2025
Share:
11:06
image
A 22-year-old nurse was molested, beaten up and dragged by hair by an ambulance driver at a private hospital in Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

A case has been registered against the driver, Rohit alias Mohit, who is absconding, the police said on Saturday.

On June 5, the nurse was on a call when Rohit came to her and started molesting her. 

When she protested, he grabbed her by the hair, started beating her and threw her on the ground, Kotwali SHO Sachidanand Pandey said.                 

The accused also put his hand inside her clothes and performed obscene acts, he said.

Alerted by the nurse's screams, doctors and other people present in the hospital rescued her. 

They scolded Rohit and sent him away, Pandey said.

Rohit regularly came to the hospital with patients. Efforts are on to arrest him, the SHO said.

A case has been registered against him under sections 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

US JOINS WAR AGAINST IRAN, STRIKES 3 NUKE SITES
US JOINS WAR AGAINST IRAN, STRIKES 3 NUKE SITES

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that the United States has launched an attack on three Nuclear sites in Iran.

LIVE! Iran calls for UNSC meeting after US triple strikes
LIVE! Iran calls for UNSC meeting after US triple strikes

Met objective to stop nuke threat: Trump post Iran strike
Met objective to stop nuke threat: Trump post Iran strike

After his remarks at the White House. Trump, in his Truth Social pos,t warned that any retaliation from Iran would be met with "force far greater than what was witnessed tonight."

Retaliation will bring tragedy: Trump warns Iran
Retaliation will bring tragedy: Trump warns Iran

In a Truth Social Post, Trump said, "This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days."

Iran-Israel War: India hikes oil imports from Russia, US
Iran-Israel War: India hikes oil imports from Russia, US

Indian refiners are likely to import 2-2.2 million barrels per day of Russian crude oil in June - the highest in the last two years and more than the total volumes bought from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait, preliminary data by...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD