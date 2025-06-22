Ambulance driver molests, thrashes nurse at private hospital in UP

11:06





A case has been registered against the driver, Rohit alias Mohit, who is absconding, the police said on Saturday.





On June 5, the nurse was on a call when Rohit came to her and started molesting her.





When she protested, he grabbed her by the hair, started beating her and threw her on the ground, Kotwali SHO Sachidanand Pandey said.





The accused also put his hand inside her clothes and performed obscene acts, he said.





Alerted by the nurse's screams, doctors and other people present in the hospital rescued her.





They scolded Rohit and sent him away, Pandey said.





Rohit regularly came to the hospital with patients. Efforts are on to arrest him, the SHO said.





A case has been registered against him under sections 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). -- PTI

