Air India to reduce flights ops with narrow-body planes

Sun, 22 June 2025
19:57
Air India on Sunday said it will temporarily reduce 118 weekly flights operated with narrow-body planes on 19 routes and suspend services on three routes.

The announcement comes days after the Tata Group-owned carrier said it will cut international flights operated with wide-body planes by 15 per cent temporarily.

In a statement, the airline said it is going for 'temporary cuts of less than 5 per cent to its overall narrow-body network'.

"This voluntary decision leads to the temporary suspension of Air India's services on 3 routes and reduction of frequency on 19 routes. The changes are effective until at least 15 July 2025," it said.

Seven-weekly flights on three routes -- Bengaluru-Singapore, Pune-Singapore and Mumbai-Bagdogra (AI551/552) -- will be suspended till at least July 15.

Flights on various other routes, including Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Mumbai, will be reduced.

According to the airline, the reductions are aimed at strengthening Air India's network-wide operational stability and minimising last-minute inconvenience to passengers.  -- PTI

