Yoga turning inner peace into global policy: Modi

Sat, 21 June 2025
08:52
PM Narendra Modi interacts with participants at the Yoga session in Visakhapatnam/ANI on X
Yoga leads people on a journey towards oneness with the world while the International Yoga Day marks the beginning of the ancient practice for humanity where inner peace becomes global policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. 

Addressing the 11th International Yoga day participants in Visakhapatnam, Modi said when India proposed June 21 to be celebrated as International Yoga day in the United Nations, in a short time 175 countries accepted it. 

"After 11 years, Yoga has now become part of the lives of crores of people around the world," he further said adding, "whether the Sydney Opera House or Everest mountain or the span of the ocean, the message is that Yoga is for everyone." 

The PM said some tensions or others were happening around the world. "My request to the world-- let this Yoga day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity 2.0 where inner peace becomes global policy," he said. 

He further said Yoga leads us on a journey towards oneness with world. 

Further, Yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability, the PM said. 

Yoga is a great personal discipline, also a system that takes people from "Me to We" and is the pause button that humanity needs to breath, balance to become whole again, he added. 

The PM later joined the volunteers to perform Yoga. -- PTI

