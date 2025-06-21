HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
US Experts Reach ONGC Site In Assam To Plug Gas Leak

Sat, 21 June 2025
A team of mining engineers and experts from the United States arrived at ONGC's Rudrasagar gas field in Assam on Friday, where natural gas has been leaking for eight days. The expert team from the International Well Control Agency reached the RDS 147A well site in Sivasagar district and began a preliminary assessment of the situation, according to ONGC.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X that full-scale operations to control the leak will begin on Saturday. Nearly 50 per cent of the groundwork, including site preparation and equipment mobilisation, had already been completed, he added.

A second explosion was reported late on Thursday. ONGC Chairman Arun Kumar Singh is expected to visit the site over the weekend, sources said.

ONGC  said it was preparing for the next phase of well control. 'High-pressure water pumping is being carried out continuously in the range of 3,000-3,500 pounds per square inch (PSI) with a high discharge rate of around 19-20 barrels per minute,' it said in a statement.

The total volume pumped was 2,200 barrels on Friday, with one intermittent junk shot forming a key component of the ongoing well 
control strategy.

As a precautionary measure, shielding of other wells within the cluster has been completed to ensure safety during the upcoming stages of well control. The gas composition has been tested and found to be within safe limits, providing additional assurance regarding the controlled nature of the current discharge.

-- Subhayan Chakraborty, Business Standard

