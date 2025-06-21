Srinagar swelters under hottest June day since 2005

00:38





Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius on Friday -- 6.3 degrees above the normal, the official said.





The hottest-ever June temperature in Srinagar was recorded on June 25, 2005, when the mercury soared to 36.5 degrees Celsius.





Most parts of Kashmir recorded above normal day temperatures.





Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir in Kulgam district, recorded a maximum of 34.5 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above the seasonal average, while the mercury in Kokernag town settled at a maximum of 33.6 degrees, 6.4 degrees above the normal, officials said.





Pahalgam, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a high of 30 degrees Celsius -- 5.2 degrees above the normal.





Gulmarg tourist resort was the coldest place in the valley at 25.2 degrees Celsius, still 5.2 degrees above the normal.





The Met office has said the heat wave will continue at scattered places in the valley on Saturday.





Meanwhile, authorities in Kashmir changed the timing across schools from Saturday. -- PTI

