President Murmu leads International Yoga Day event in Dehradun

Sat, 21 June 2025
10:46
President Droupadi Murmu during the International Yoga Day in Dehradun.
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday participated in a large-scale yoga demonstration at the Uttarakhand State Police Line Maidan in Dehradun, marking International Yoga Day, said a release from Rashtrapati Bhavan.   

Following the yoga session, President Murmu extended her greetings to all participants practicing yoga worldwide. 

She emphasised that since 2015, yoga has become a "common heritage of the entire humanity" and highlighted its significance as an "important example of India's soft power."   

The President spoke on the profound benefits of yoga, describing it as "the art of living a healthy life." 

She said that adopting yoga positively impacts an individual's "body, mind, and overall personality." 

President Murmu further elaborated on this holistic benefit, noting that a healthy individual contributes to a healthy family, which in turn fosters a healthy society and a healthy nation. 

Underscoring the meaning behind the practice, President Murmu explained that 'Yoga' signifies 'to connect.' She emphasised that yoga connects a person's body, mind, and soul, promoting well-being. 

Beyond individual connection, she added that yoga can also foster connections between people, communities, and even countries. 

