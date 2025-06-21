HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Posters In Patna Attack Tejashwi, Laloo

Sat, 21 June 2025
13:04
image
A day after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav used controversial words to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,  dozens of posters appeared in Patna, taunting Tejashwi and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The posters with a colourful cartoon of Lalu and Tejashwi read, 'Mera Baap Chara Chor. Mujhe Vote Do'.

No party, organisation or individual is credited for the posters.

The posters refer to the infamous multi-crore fodder scam in which Lalu is a main accused. 

The posters heated politics in Bihar on a wet Saturday morning ahead of the next Bihar assembly election. It is likely to start a war of posters between the BJP-led NDA and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Tejashwi Yadav at a media interaction on Friday reportedly said, 'We neither want a pickpocket PM nor a chief minister who is not in his senses', remarks hours after Modi's rally in Siwan district in which he attacked the RJD and Lalu.

-- M I Khan in Patna

