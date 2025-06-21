Plane crash: 9 days on, DNA tests still incomplete

20:11

Nine days after the Ahmedabad plane crash, the process to identify several victims is still underway as the authorities have asked eight families to submit the DNA sample of another relative as the previous ones failed to match.





Ahmedabad-based filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala, who was reported missing following the June 12 air crash, the matching of DNA samples confirmed that he died in the catastrophe, following which his mortal remains were handed over to his family.





In Maharashtra, relatives and friends gave an emotional farewell to Deepak Pathak and Irfan Shaikh - two crew members of the ill-fated flight - at Badlapur in Thane district and in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune city respectively.





The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad moments after it off from the city airport last Thursday, killing all but one on board, and 29 on the ground as the aircraft smashed into a medical complex in Meghaninagar area.





Since many of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition or damaged otherwise, authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of victims of the horrific tragedy.





Until Friday, DNA samples of 231 deceased have been matched and 210 bodies handed over to families.





However, families of eight victims have been asked to give a sample of another relative for DNA tests after the first one did not match, an official said.





"Unless there is a match, bodies cannot be handed over to the kin, " Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's medical superintendent Rakesh Joshi told PTI.





"When there is no match for a longer period of time, then you can ask another sample from another relative. If one sibling has given the sample, then a sample of another sibling is sought for matching the DNA with that of the victim," he said.





"We generally prefer a sample of father or son/daughter. If not, then we take a sample of another available member," Joshi added.





He, however, clarified that samples of siblings have matched in the process.





There are at least eight such families whose first sample has not matched, so another sample was sought. -- PTI